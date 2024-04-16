ELIS Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.89 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 19% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. In the last week, ELIS has traded 24% higher against the dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.0594 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $11.89 million and approximately $111,609.48 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.06248057 USD and is down -11.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $117,428.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

