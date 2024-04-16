Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Acquired by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer during the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE ERJ opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $27.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 2.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.50 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

