Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Boosted by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tobam lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.93. The stock had a trading volume of 327,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,558. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $115.26.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.47.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

