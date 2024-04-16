Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Down to $2.67

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.67, but opened at $2.54. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 1,908,476 shares trading hands.

EXK has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $622.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 2.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,064 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 66,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

