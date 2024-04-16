Energi Price Hits $0.14 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $10.64 million and $910,909.71 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energi has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 75,724,252 coins and its circulating supply is 75,724,234 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

