Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) PT Lowered to $7.00 at HC Wainwright

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Performance

ENLV stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

