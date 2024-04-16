Entain (LON:ENT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,140 ($14.19) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lowered Entain to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,120 ($13.94) to GBX 1,070 ($13.32) in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,310 ($16.31) to GBX 1,140 ($14.19) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,232.67 ($15.35).

Entain Stock Performance

Entain Dividend Announcement

ENT stock opened at GBX 817.20 ($10.17) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -579.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 848.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 897.17. Entain has a 12-month low of GBX 718.20 ($8.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,516.50 ($18.88).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Entain’s payout ratio is -1,276.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stella David acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 736 ($9.16) per share, for a total transaction of £478,400 ($595,543.38). Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Entain Company Profile

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

