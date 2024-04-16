Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.24 and last traded at $28.31. 1,641,362 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 4,897,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.75%.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

