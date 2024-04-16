Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) were up 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.88 and last traded at $58.70. Approximately 220,478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 439,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.54.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENV shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $317.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares in the company, valued at $221,968,274.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Envestnet news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $39,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,212 shares in the company, valued at $865,867.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,968,274.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Envestnet by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,762,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,603,000 after purchasing an additional 438,994 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,604,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,206,000.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

