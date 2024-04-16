EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,057 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 12,294 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises 3.2% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $19,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $4,431,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in EOG Resources by 639.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its stake in EOG Resources by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 115,960 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.90.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,270. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.80. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

