Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC cut its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,124,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 159,746 shares during the period. Equity Commonwealth accounts for 3.5% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. St. James Investment Company LLC owned about 1.05% of Equity Commonwealth worth $21,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 89.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

Equity Commonwealth stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.58. 275,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,167. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Equity Commonwealth Profile

In other Equity Commonwealth news, CAO Andrew Levy sold 2,409 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $45,072.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at $43,126.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

