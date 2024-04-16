Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 406,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,682 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of Equity Residential worth $24,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 39,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,280 shares of company stock worth $192,335. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $60.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.61. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $69.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.