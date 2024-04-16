Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,628 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF comprises 5.6% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $9,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,870,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,944,000 after purchasing an additional 935,420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 181.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,005 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,579,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,534,000 after purchasing an additional 590,680 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,167,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,179,000 after buying an additional 1,566,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,576,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,665,000 after buying an additional 399,680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.60. 1,185,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,334. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

