Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 1,416.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,845 shares during the quarter. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 98,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 479,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 78,966 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 42,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 244,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 76,437 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.46. 224,894 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39. The company has a market cap of $903.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.86.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

