Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Has $415,000 Stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.85% of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 164.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 106.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 1,039.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:LEAD traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.57. 3,041 shares of the company traded hands. Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.31 million, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.25.

The Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are deemed likely to increase their dividends in the next twelve months. LEAD was launched on Jan 6, 2016 and is managed by Siren.

