Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Has $532,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 96,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 662,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,450,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SMLF traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.16. The stock had a trading volume of 28,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,165. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.16 and its 200-day moving average is $56.63. The company has a market cap of $955.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.21. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $63.91.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.