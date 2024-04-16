Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Invests $227,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAPR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.1 %

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.37. 14,245 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.12.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.