Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 34,282 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 153.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,282 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 483,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $964,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.23. 277,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,597. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $24.85.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

