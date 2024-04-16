Ethereum Classic Price Down 25% Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 16th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 25% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $25.85 or 0.00040997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and approximately $346.11 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,059.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $481.54 or 0.00763638 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00124448 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009338 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.26 or 0.00185958 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00039226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00104487 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,580,777 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

