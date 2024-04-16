Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Short Interest Down 6.0% in March

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
OTCMKTS EPRXF traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,410. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$2.93 and a 52-week high of C$6.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.18.
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
