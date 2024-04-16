European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.13

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.13 and last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 15443 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. European Wax Center had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $56.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in European Wax Center by 77.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in European Wax Center by 184.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in European Wax Center by 78.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in European Wax Center by 43.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

