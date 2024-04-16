Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 14,130 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,130 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,274,000 after purchasing an additional 365,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,391,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,984,000 after purchasing an additional 495,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,638 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Baker Hughes by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,816,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,729,000 after acquiring an additional 379,385 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,445,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,627,000 after purchasing an additional 745,511 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,849,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,907,045. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

