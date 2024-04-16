Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,060 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,254 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $911,554,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at $210,540,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in American Express by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $124,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.62.

American Express Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $218.34. 4,066,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074,123. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $231.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.88.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

