Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.01, for a total transaction of $4,110,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,761,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,697,095.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.01, for a total value of $4,110,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,761,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,697,095.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 897,375 shares of company stock worth $260,206,096 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.87.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $4.51 on Tuesday, reaching $277.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,609,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,939. The company has a market capitalization of $269.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.57 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

