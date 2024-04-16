Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.58.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $526.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,506. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $430.03 and a fifty-two week high of $565.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $531.16.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.