Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.16 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,370 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $721,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386,205 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 104.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.13. 14,490,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,585,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $154.29 billion, a PE ratio of 85.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.03. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $82.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. KeyCorp increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Gordon Haskett cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.21.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

