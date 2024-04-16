Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,980 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.2% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.47 on Tuesday, reaching $157.01. 88,715,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,042,852. The company has a market cap of $500.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.70.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. HSBC decreased their target price on Tesla from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tesla from $193.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.81.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

