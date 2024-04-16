Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,160 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $35.64. The stock had a trading volume of 12,902,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,731,175. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average of $34.31. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $39.29.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.47.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

