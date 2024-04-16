EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Short Interest Up 6.7% in March

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,500 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 173,900 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVI Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVI. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVI Industries during the third quarter valued at $8,389,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 473.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 197,926 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of EVI Industries during the third quarter valued at $2,841,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 9.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 774,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 353.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 63,589 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

EVI Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EVI stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. EVI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $274.94 million, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.