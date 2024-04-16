EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Short Interest Up 6.7% in March

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2024

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVIGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,500 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 173,900 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVI Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVI. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVI Industries during the third quarter valued at $8,389,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 473.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 197,926 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of EVI Industries during the third quarter valued at $2,841,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 9.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 774,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 353.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 63,589 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVI Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EVI stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. EVI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $274.94 million, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVIGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter.

EVI Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.