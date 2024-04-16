Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Short Interest Update

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 4,980,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 657,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EOLS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In related news, insider David Moatazedi sold 7,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $100,794.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 792,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,364,801.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 7,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $100,794.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 792,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,364,801.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 5,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $78,954.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,969 shares of company stock valued at $831,005. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Evolus by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EOLS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.04. 64,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,177. Evolus has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $61.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 million. Research analysts predict that Evolus will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

