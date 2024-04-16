Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNMP opened at $1.33 on Friday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $297.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

