Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Up 17.1% in March

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the March 15th total of 355,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 130.0 days.

Evonik Industries Price Performance

Shares of Evonik Industries stock remained flat at $19.45 during trading on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG produces specialty chemicals in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, and North America. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides additives for polyurethane; additives, matting agents, fumed silicas, and specialty resins for paints, coatings, and printing inks; isophorone and epoxy curing agents for coatings, adhesives, and composites; and pour-point depressants, and viscosity index improvers for coatings for oil and other lubricants for construction machinery and automotive sector.

