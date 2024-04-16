Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Up 17.1% in March

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the March 15th total of 355,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 130.0 days.
Evonik Industries Price Performance
Shares of Evonik Industries stock remained flat at $19.45 during trading on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64.
Evonik Industries Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Evonik Industries
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.