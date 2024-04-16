Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Down 0.7%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $117.92 and last traded at $118.85. 5,711,933 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 18,175,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.12. The company has a market cap of $470.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 83.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,213,000 after purchasing an additional 575,649 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 390,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,971,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

