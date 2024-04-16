EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Up 2%

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.72 and last traded at $21.71. 27,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 944,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EYPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.15.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.84% and a negative return on equity of 61.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $128,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 49,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $1,265,679.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,718.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $128,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,169 shares of company stock worth $1,437,509. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

Featured Articles

