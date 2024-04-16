EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Short Interest Update

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,500 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the March 15th total of 195,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EZFill stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.47% of EZFill worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EZFL traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,613. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. EZFill has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers during downtimes. The cmpany's fuel delivery services enable commercial customers to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

