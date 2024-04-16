F5 (FFIV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.77 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect F5 to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

F5 stock opened at $183.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.26 and its 200 day moving average is $175.08. F5 has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $199.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,275.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,275.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,364.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,201 shares of company stock worth $1,908,705 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in F5 by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 140.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of F5 by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.82.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

