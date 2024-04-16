Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,396,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,419 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $90,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fastenal from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Fastenal Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $79.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $826,988.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,392.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

