Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,932,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.91. 1,251,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,034,986. The company has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $79.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

