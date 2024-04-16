FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Sees Large Volume Increase

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 221,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 128,217 shares.The stock last traded at $35.65 and had previously closed at $34.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Hovde Group raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $40.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.06.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. FB Financial had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $116.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.29 per share, for a total transaction of $70,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,877,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,879,008.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.29 per share, for a total transaction of $70,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,877,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,879,008.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 3,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,884,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,874,640.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $327,410 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 570.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE raised its stake in FB Financial by 111.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

