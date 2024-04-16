First American Trust FSB Purchases 1,572 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Chevron were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.55.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.70. 1,386,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,542,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $291.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.92. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.54.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.