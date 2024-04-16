First American Trust FSB Purchases 1,829 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First American Trust FSB increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $85.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,887,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,291,587. The firm has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $84.29 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.57.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.71.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

