First American Trust FSB Reduces Holdings in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

First American Trust FSB reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in ProShares Short High Yield were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the third quarter worth about $11,847,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 3.6% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 30.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short High Yield alerts:

ProShares Short High Yield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SJB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.51. 53,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,881. ProShares Short High Yield has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69.

ProShares Short High Yield Profile

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short High Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short High Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.