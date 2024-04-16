First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Down to $7.49

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.49, but opened at $7.20. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 5,339,419 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AG shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $136.95 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.0048 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 59.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

