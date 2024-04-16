First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,119 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in First Solar were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in First Solar by 504.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $68,852,000 after buying an additional 333,496 shares during the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 63.6% during the third quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $14,543,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,549,000 after buying an additional 279,424 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 27.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,354 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $8,137,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 304,592.2% during the fourth quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155,393 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,771,000 after buying an additional 155,342 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FSLR. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.96.

First Solar Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.26. 1,075,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,683. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. First Solar’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $125,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,477.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

