First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Ergawealth Advisors Inc.

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,903 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 11.0% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $17,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 109,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,694,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $925,000. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $81.89. 349,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,686. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.62. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $70.91 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

