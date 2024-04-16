First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Stake Increased by SFI Advisors LLC

SFI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,922 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF accounts for 3.6% of SFI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SFI Advisors LLC owned 0.83% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2,135.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROBT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,683. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.93. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $515.72 million, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.22.

About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

