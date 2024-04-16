First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 13,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 28,615 shares.The stock last traded at $145.17 and had previously closed at $145.05.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

