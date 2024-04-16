First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Lunt Capital Management Inc.

Lunt Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.5% of Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 114,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,828 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,756. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average is $43.20. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $45.60.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

