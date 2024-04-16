Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

NYSE FSI opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $25.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

About Flexible Solutions International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Further Reading

