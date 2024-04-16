Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 168 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.08.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.4 %

International Business Machines stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.82. 957,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,800,429. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.